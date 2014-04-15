Pacific Beach Dentist Offers Cosmetic Dentistry Services

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Those in the Pacific Beach area seeking a beautiful smile at an affordable price now have a new option for cosmetic dentistry services.



Dentist Pacific Beach, located at 4501 Mission Bay Drive, Suite 2E in Pacific Beach and serving the Mission Bay, Mission Beach, Point Loma and other San Diego areas, is now offering a full range of cosmetic dentistry services in addition to their emergency and general dentistry services.



At the helm of the Dentist Pacific Beach is Dr. Fray Zerafat, a skilled dentist with years of experience as well as extensive continuing education in esthetic, restorative, and Implant Dentistry. He has completed his Advanced Cosmetic Training and Residency at Esthetic Professionals as well as Placement and Restoration of Implants with University of California Los Angeles (UCLA).



Some of the cosmetic dentistry services offered by Dr. Zerafat through Dentist Pacific Beach Include teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental implants, dental bonding, dental bridges, orthodontic aligners, tooth-colored fillings, porcelain crowns, inlays and onlays, dentures, smile makeover, general dentistry.



These services complement Dr. Zerafat’s full range of other dental services, from teeth cleaning and extraction to root canals, fluoride treatments, gum disease prevention and treatment, dental sealants and much more. Dentist Pacific Beach also offers emergency dental services so patients don’t have to continue to suffer while experiencing dental pain.



Comfort is of utmost importance at Dentist Pacific Beach, which is why Dr. Zerafat and his qualified team strive to ensure patients a relaxing and peaceful experience in the dental chair.



Dentist Pacific Beach’s goal is to make dental services affordable. They accept most insurance plans and PPOs (see the full list on their website) and offer flexible payment plans.



“We are very proud to offer the best in cosmetic and family dentistry in the Pacific Beach area and all of San Diego,” Dr. Zerafat said. “The minute patients walk through our door at Pacific Beach Dentist, they will know they have come to the best San Diego dentist.”



About Dentist Pacific Beach

Dentist Pacific Beach is devoted to comprehensive and preventive patient care. They want every family to be filled with great smiles. Dr. Zerafat and his team offer a unique, personal approach to family dental care and take satisfaction in helping patients maintain optimal dental health.



Schedule and appointment, watch videos, get post op instructions and dental tips, view a dental glossary, learn more about Dentist Pacific Beach's cosmetic, emergency and general dentistry services and much more at http://www.dentistpacificbeach.com.



Media Contact:

Dentist Pacific Beach

Dr. Fray Zerafat DDS

4501 Mission Bay Drive

Suite 2E, San Diego, CA 92109

Phone 858-270-6626

fraydentistry@yahoo.com