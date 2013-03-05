Pacific Edge Limited (PEB) - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Study Released

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Pacific Edge Limited (PEB), formerly Pacific Edge Biotechnology Limited, is a biomedical and diagnostics company. The company is involved in the development and commercialization of diagnostic and prognostic products for the detection of human cancer. The company's products include Cxbladder and Cxcolorectal. The products under the pipeline include BLADDERDetection, COLORECTAL Prognosis I, COLORECTAL Prognosis II, MELANOMA Prognosis, GASTRIC Detection, ENDOMETRIAL Detection. The company develops genomic and proteomic tools for the earlier detection, improved characterization and management of gastric, bladder, colorectal, endometrial cancers and melanoma. PEB has four subsidiaries, namely, Pacific Edge Diagnostics New Zealand Limited, Pacific Edge Diagnostics USA Limited, Pacific Edge Pty Limited and Pacific Edge Analytical Services Limited. The company is headquartered in Dunedin, New Zealand.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Pacific Edge Limited portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
