Pacific Event Lighting Are Southern California's Number One Choice for Illumination

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The difference between a successful event and an awkward gathering can, in most cases, be put down to atmosphere. Atmosphere seems like a difficult element to control, depending on many apparent factors, but the biggest factor of all these is one that plays more on the subconscious of guests than many might think: lighting. Pacific Event Lighting are experts at transforming spaces into an integral part of any event by setting the tone for a successful evening.



Pacific Event Lighting are one of the largest event lighting companies in Southern California, providing events and wedding lighting in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, San Diego, Santa Barbara, San Bernardino, Kern, Riverside and more. They are able to provide lighting for every kind of event, from wedding lighting and bar mitzvahs to corporate events and holidays.



Pacific Event Lighting have been in the press for their provision of Christmas holiday lighting to a family whose father was affected by cancer and was unable to decorate the house. Marc Weinstock, the company owner, put up a $2,000 array free of charge.



The company also takes its environmental responsibilities seriously, operating a Green business by investing in the latest high quality lighting technology such as LED arrays, using 90% less energy but producing the same amazing results.



It should come as no surprise then that the business is growing rapidly, with its impeccable ethics and impressive business practices, Pacific Event Lighting has gone from strength to strength based not on aggressive marketing strategies, but on a reputation that spreads like wildfire.



The company’s owner Marc Weinstock had this to say, “Our custom event lighting goes so far to establish the mood of a space that it transforms the ordinary into something truly extraordinary. I’ve been in this business since 2007 and we’re now covering up to four weddings every weekend purely through referrals and recommendations. It’s a real blessing to have great clients like mine, which is why it’s important to me that I provide them the best service available.”



