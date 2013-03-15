Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The Hakkasan will open its flagship Chinese Restaurant on July 1st, 2013, on Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills across the street from the Montage Hotel, adding to restaurants in Miami, New York, San Francisco, Mumbai, two in London and three in the Middle east. The 11,000 sq. ft. Multi-million dollar structure will incorporate many features created by Pacific Glass Works. The scope of their work includes highly decorative and custom fabricated multicolored laminated glass and mirrors. Decorative laminated glass will be custom fabricated by Pulp Studio. Pacific Glassworks will fabricate custom aluminum trim to hold the laminated glass and mirrors.



PGW was selected to receive this contract because of their impeccable reputation and record of completing every job on time. Their 29 years of experience and skilled installers are experts at installing specialty glass has given the name of Pacific Glassworks the familiarity and respect that make them the first choice for glass installation in the Los Angeles area.



Terra Nova Industries hired PGW last year for the renovation of Spago, the famous Wolfgang Puck’s Beverly Hills eatery. The project was successfully completed in September of 2012. This year, they served as general contractor for the Hakkasan project and hired Pacific Glass Works for the second time for such high-end project. Hakkasn’s décor will show a variety of the decorative glass work that has made PGW such a company that clients return to time and time again.



Pacific Glassworks offers unparalleled quality and expertise in traditional and decorative glasswork. Their services and products include installation of a framed and frameless storefront and entrances, custom mirrors, wardrobe mirror doors, table tops, framed, semi-frameless and frameless shower enclosures, Fleetwood windows and doors, glass railings and specialty glass products. PGW is also a known experts in not only in traditional and decorative glassworks, but also in fire rated glass, bullet resistant glass and sound-resistant glass. For the ultimate in service and quality in Southern California, more businesses and contractors rely on Pacific Glass Works for the solutions they need for their project.



About Pacific Glassworks

PGW has been operating in the Los Angeles area for more than 29 years, building a reputation for excellence in all aspects of the glass trade. Their skilled and experienced workers can handle any glass projects of any scope or magnitude. They stick to a strict adherence of their founding principles to provide clients with the most reliable and attentive service. Pacific Glassworks uses the highest caliber products at competitive prices with functionality, beauty and safety in mind for each project they take on. For more detail please visit, http://www.pacificglassworks.com/.