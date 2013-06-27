Pacific Kitchen Resurfacing Now Completed in Three to Four Days

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Choosing to resurface a kitchen instead of replace it is a win situation for all involved parties. Less waste ends up in landfills each year, less money has to be spent during the renovation process, and now the job is finished in under a week.



To begin the Pacific Kitchens resurfacing process, draftsmen draw up custom construction documents in the customer’s kitchen to be sure they are manufacturing custom fronts that perfectly match the existing cabinets. Next, the fronts are made and the rest of the job is scheduled. From this point, the process now takes three to four days. Craftsmen begin by removing the drawer fronts and doors that are already in the kitchen, strengthening and completing any necessary repairs on the cabinet frames, building out the bottom of upper cabinets, laminating all sides, and installing all of the parts.



Once the process is finished, the old drawer fronts and doors are often either touched up or donated or they are recycled properly. For more information about Pacific Kitchens and their resurfacing opportunities, visit them online at http://www.pacifickitchens.com/.



Pacific Kitchens

Pacific Kitchens is the top award winning San Diego kitchen remodel company, and has been helping residents of Southern California revitalize their kitchens for years. They focus on kitchen refacing since the process can save cabinets that are not yet ready for recycling or the trash while still giving customers an entirely new look for their kitchen. Customers looking for San Diego cabinet refacing can expect to spend less money, save waste and have a beautiful new kitchen in under a week.