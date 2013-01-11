Pacific Kitchens Introduces Rollout Shelving

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Pacific Kitchens, San Diego kitchen remodelers, has begun offering rolling shelving as a cabinet design or redesign option.



Rolling shelving installs like normal shelving, and takes up an equal amount of space. However, it can actually increase your storage capacity by allowing easy access to the back of a drawer or cabinet that would otherwise be impossible to reach. It can be an especially useful option for the elderly, as well as those with special mobility requirements. It reduces the need for bending by placing items within easy reach, with minimal exertion.



Pacific Kitchens has added rollout shelves to their overall remodeling process. Their services also include countertop replacement and remodeling, as well as sink and faucet installation. However, they are particularly famous for their cabinet refacing and are known throughout Southern California. Their kitchen renovation process can also include custom touches such as new shelving, display cases, hanging pot racks, and more.



Customers that are considering kitchen remodeling in San Diego, Carlsbad, Encinitas, or anywhere else in San Diego County can go to http://www.PacificKitchens.com to see all of their products and services. They can also be reached toll free at (800) 660-0701, or (858) 277-0701 in Southern California. Their showroom is located at 7208 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA - one block east of the 805. Pacific Kitchens is an award winning company having just received the prestigious Angie's List Super Service award in four categories for the third year in a row. Only the top 4% of companies receive this award. Pacific Kitchens has also been voted the winner of San Diego's Union Tribune for Best Cabinet Refacer for two years in a row.