Pacific Kitchens Is Now Offering the Blumotion Hinge

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Pacific Kitchens, the kitchen remodeling experts, is now offering the new Blumotion hinge, a small cabinet hinge that allows for softer, quieter cabinet door closing while also prohibiting hard slams.



Blumotion hinges use a fluid-dampening, soft-close hinge adaptor system that makes any size or style cabinet door shut silently. The braking element expands according to the force that is applied. This means that no matter how hard a door is shut, it cannot be slammed. The integrated overload safety feature prevents hard closes from doing any damage to the Blumotion system or cabinet doors.



Based in San Diego, kitchen remodeling experts Pacific Kitchens can now install Blumotion hinges as part of their overall remodeling process, which also includes cabinet resurfacing, countertop replacement or remodel, and sink and faucet installation. Kitchen renovations can also include custom touches, such as new shelving, display cases, hanging pot racks, and more.



Customers that are considering kitchen remodeling in San Diego, Chula Vista, Oceanside, or anywhere else in San Diego County can go to www.PacificKitchens.com to see their full range of products and services. They can be reached toll free at (800) 660-0701, or (858) 277-0701 in Southern California. Their showroom is located at 7208 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA - one block east of the 805.



About Pacific Kitchens

Pacific Kitchens is an award winning company having just received the prestigious Angie's List Super Service award in four categories for the third year in a row. Only the top 4% of companies receive this award. Pacific Kitchens has also been voted the winner of San Diego's Union Tribune for Best Cabinet Refacer in San Diago for two years in a row.