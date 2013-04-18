Pacific Kitchens Maintains Excellent Better Business Bureau Rating

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Pacific Kitchens is pleased to announce it has maintained its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).



A BBB rating is based on a range of criteria, including business’ complaint history with the BBB, the type of business, time in business, background information in the BBB’s files, failure to honor commitments to the BBB, licensing and government actions, and advertising issues known to the BBB.



Pacific Kitchens, Inc. has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau since 1992, and has a long history of providing not only outstanding kitchen remodels but also the very best in customer service.



In addition to maintaining a perfect record with the BBB, Pacific Kitchens has won a number of other awards in the kitchen remodeling industry, as well as local awards. Recent honors include three consecutive years of the Angie’s List Super Service Award and the San Diego Union Tribune’s Best Cabinet Refacer award.



“I think the fact that we were not only able to achieve a perfect rating from the BBB, but have been able to maintain that rating for an extended period of time shows our dedication to excellence,” said a representative for Pacific Kitchens. “We continue to be the best in our industry, and our dedication to remaining the best is clear. We’re happy to be recognized as the leader in what we do, with regard to both our products and our services.”



Pacific Kitchens is the premier cabinet refacing and kitchen remodeling specialist in San Diego, having refaced and remodeled more kitchens in the area than any other company. Cabinet refacing is a great way to update the look of a kitchen without spending thousands of dollars to purchase new cabinets.



About Pacific Kitchens, Inc.

Pacific Kitchens is an award-winning cabinet refacing and kitchen remodeling specialist in San Diego, CA. It is committed to providing customers with well-trained, experienced tradesmen and managers capable of performing projects under limited time constraints and budgets. The company services most of San Diego County and can be reached at (858) 277-0701 or http://www.pacifickitchens.com/.