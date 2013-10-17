Pacific Palisades CA Based Distinguished Digital Business Owner and "Xocai" Ambassador "Adam Paul Green" Expresses Sadness for Ex "MXI Corp" Beginning MLM'er After Horrible Santa Clara, UTAH News on ViSalus 2nd Qtr. Earnings

Reno, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Today reported sales and earnings for the second quarter of 2013. Net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2013 decreased approximately 32% to $211.7 million from $309.5 million for the comparable prior year period, primarily due to lower sales at ViSalus and, to a lesser extent, at PartyLite, Blyth's operating profit would have been $27.7 million last year versus $1.2 million this year. Mr. Goergen added, "We are experiencing the cost impact of investments made in ViSalus over the last twelve months combined with the effects of a decline in the number of North American Promoters.

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/blyth-inc-reports-2nd-quarter-120000245.html



Blyth's operating profit for the second quarter was $1.2 million this year versus $17.8 million last year, largely driven by the decline in sales.

~ A $17.8 drop to $1.2 – ouch!



Net Loss Attributable to Blyth, Inc. was $1.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2013 compared to earnings of $8.0 million in the comparable prior year period.

~ From + $8 million to negative $1.4 million = $9.4 million concerns.



Net Loss Attributable to Blyth, Inc. Common Stockholders was $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2013



Even with … On May 10, 2013, the Company completed the sale of $50 million aggregate principal amount of 6.0% Senior Notes

~ Common Stock Holders … still LOST $3.2 million in 3 months???



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