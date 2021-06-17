Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Pacific Premier Bancorp directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Irvine, CA based Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations.



Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $463.19 million in 2019 to $622.30 million in 2020, and that its Net Income declined from $159.71 million in 2019 to $60.35 million in 2020.



Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) closed on June 16, 2021, at $46.09 per share.



