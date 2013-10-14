Pacific Rim Blu-Ray 3D, Blu-Ray and DVD Arrive on October 15th

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The official release of the summer blockbuster Pacific Rim is right around the corner. Just recently, Warner Bros announced that the Pacific Rim will come out on Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and Digital Download on October 15th, 2013. Warner Bros also revealed the selling prices and special features that could be found on the release.



From Warner Bros' official announcement, Pacific Rim will be available on Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack for $44.95, on Blu-ray Combo Pack for $35.99 and on 2-disc DVD Special Edition for $28.98. The Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack features the theatrical version of the film in 3D hi-definition, hi-definition and standard definition. The DVD release features the theatrical version in standard definition. One surprising news for Pacific Rim fans is, the Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and 2-disc DVD Special Edition include UltraViolet*, which allows them to download and instantly stream the film to a wide range of devices including computers, compatible tablets, smartphones, game consoles, internet-connected TVs and Blu-ray players.



What's really exciting about Pacific Rim is that the visually appealing film comes with a list of bonus features on its Blu-ray and DVD releases. For instance, the Pacific Rim Blu-ray Combo Pack includes special features like Audio Commentary by Guillermo del Toro, The Directors Notebook, Drift Space, The Digital Artistry of Pacific Rim, The Shatterdome, Focus Points, Deleted Scenes, Blooper Reel and more. Fans could even find more DVD special features on Warner Bros' announcement. In all fairness, those awesome bonus features make the set a worthwhile purchase.



For fans who loved Pacific Rim so much and eager to watch it again and again at home, or for people who missed the Pacific Rim on theatre, the chance is coming. There is less than three days to bring the wonderful movie to home. After fans receive the Blu-ray or DVD disc, they are also highly suggested to take use of a smart tool – Blu-ray Copy to make a digital copy of Pacific Rim 3D Blu-ray, Blu-ray or DVD on their computer, so as to protect the precious disc from being scratched due to the repeated uses.



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