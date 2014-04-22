Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company (PSEMC) is a manufacturer of pyrotechnic and safety devices. The company designs, develops and produces a wide range of pyrotechnic and safety devices and electronic and laser ordnance firing systems. Its product portfolio includes cartridge/propellant actuated devices (CAD/PAD), specialty devices (ISD, SandA), initiators and propellant, and vehicle arresting devices. In addition, it produces ordnance, electronic and laser systems and vehicle sub systems. The company primarily serves the defense commercial and aerospace industries. PSEMC has three manufacturing facilities located in the US. The company operates as a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation. PSEMC is headquartered in Arizona, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company



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