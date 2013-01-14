Pacifica Limousine Expands Its Fleet by Adding Super Stretch Limousine

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Pacifica Limousine, a leader in providing top-notch limo services in Vancouver, has added Super Stretch Limousine to its fleet. These super stretch limousines can be hired for various occasions such as wedding, party night out, airport transportation, bachelorette parties or corporate events.



Pacifica Limousine has an excellent fleet of cars ranging from stretch town cars to stretch S.U.V.s, with full entertainment amenities for customer's enjoyment. This Vancouver limo service provider has maintained the peak position among the various limo service providers in the city.



When asked about their newest addition to their fleet of cars, a spokesperson for Pacifica Limousine was quoted saying, “The super stretch limousines are perfectly designed for comfort demanding customers, offering luxury and comfort of the highest standard and the most over particular expectations.”



He further said, “This elegant limousine is also suitable for Vancouver to Whistler transportation. The limos have elegance that comes from the leather upholstery made with best quality leather, discrete wood moldings, extremely elegant and stylish, great seat ergonomics, the discrete lights that can be adjusted in various shades and positions.”



The Super Stretch Limos are well suited for larger groups, couples, families, and business travelers and are equipped with a DVD/LCD entertainment unit, stereo with CD player, neon fiber-optic lighting accents, and privacy dividers. ”



This Vancouver limo service is known for offering one of the best limo services in the industry at affordable prices. Their vehicles are equipped with latest hi-tech advancements and modern amenities. Pacifica Limousine is available 24*7 to respond to their customer's transportation needs whether they are in Whistler or in Vancouver or elsewhere.



About Star Limousine

Pacifica Limousine Service Ltd was established in 1980 and since then they have been a premier service choice for ground transportation in Vancouver. Star Limousine Service Ltd. operates a much diversified fleet of vehicles in Vancouver. They have been providing limo in WHISTLER, VANCOUVER, SEATTLE and VICTORIA for over thirty years.



For further information on their services visit http://www.pacificalimousine.com