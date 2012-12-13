Pacifica Limousine Offers First Class Whistler Limo Bus Services

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Traveling to breathtaking Whistler BC in a Whistler BC limousine will be great while simply sitting back and enjoying the spectacular scenery. Getting from Vancouver to Whistler is straightforward as there is pretty much only one route. Several transportation options are available for this two and a half hour journey, including by bus, limo, and car or taxi.



Whistler Limousine are known all around the globe for their style and luxury. These comes with their merchandise exclusive features. Whistler limo bus provide services like spacious table in revealed social areas, microphones, in-build DVD players and sound, LCD TVs and a great many others. While looking for traveling across Whistler one should hire the services of Whistler BC transportation.



Before hiring a company one must ensure that company have relevant experience and all resources to make the travel experience a happy one. In addition to hiring limos for travelling, the services of Whistler transportation could possibly be hired for many other events as well such as bachelor gatherings, promos and lots down.



If a client is looking to throw a good bachelor - party or would like a weekend gateway, Whistler BC limousine are a good solution to consider. If one has a short vacation planned, such as a ski trip or a weekend at a mountain cabin then combining trip and hiring Whistler limo bus can be a great idea. They offer a Meet and Greet service at the airport.



Whether a client requires luxury ground transportation for weddings, proms, sporting events, private sightseeing tours, or corporate travel, Pacifica Limousine have the perfect vehicle to suit all the needs. Their fleet is comprised of sedans, stretch limos and executive vans, all of which have full entertainment amenities for enjoyment.



About Pacifica Limousine

Pacifica Limousine has been a superior provider of executive limousine service to the Vancouver and Whistler markets over the last 20 years. They take pride in their exceptional service, knowledgeable drivers and high safety standards. Their uniformed drivers get their client settled in limousine and on client will be on their way to Vancouver or Whistler in a matter of minutes.



To know more about their services visit www.pacificalimousine.com .