Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Pacifica Limousine offers local, outstation & airport transfer packages spread across multiple vehicle categories from Sedans & SUV's, to Limousines. Whether looking for a first-class travel service for business or want to use a limousine service in Vancouver for sightseeing in an exciting city they have the right vehicle for everyone. Pacifica Limousine provides customized Limo services for discerning customers, meeting all the requirements.



Vancouver limo services are the best and most affordable means of transportation. Whenever a person needs to travel to/from airport, or for any business related travel destination, limousine rental can be of great advantage. It can also serve various other purposes like, for any special occasions such as wedding, birthday, and prom and other events, etc. Considering their cost-effectiveness and reliability, limousine services in Vancouver BC have many advantages over other transport system, as their services are hassle-free, on-time and clean.



The Whistler car service is especially great for business travelers. The limousine service allows them to forget about everything else and just concentrate on giving full attention to their client. The Transport rental agency uses limousines or sedans that are huge in size and can easily accommodate a whole group of people. An airport limo service from YVR to Whistler certainly gives value for money when used. The time it will take to move client from their location to the airport will be greatly reduced with the use of a professional airport limo service.



There are many benefits to using a limousine service when leaving or going to the airport. Whether a client require luxury ground transportation for weddings, proms, sporting events, private sightseeing tours, or corporate travel, Pacifica Limousine has the perfect vehicle to suit all the needs. Their fleet is comprised of sedans, stretch limos and executive vans, all of which have full entertainment amenities for enjoyment. They offer a Meet and Greet service at the airport.



About Pacifica Limousine

Pacifica Limousine has been a superior provider of executive limousine service to the Vancouver and Whistler markets over the last 20 years. They take pride in their exceptional service, knowledgeable drivers and high safety standards.



To know more about their services visit http://www.pacificalimousine.com