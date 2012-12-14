Pacifica Limousine Offers Luxury Limousine Services for Comfort and Utmost Convenience

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2012 -- For people traveling to whistler, whistler limo service is the ideal choice for transportation. The high class Whistler limousine service service can be availed for transporting to and from different events or for visiting the attractions especially for first time visitors. The services offered with numerous advantages including affordable price, high-end services and utmost conveniences.



Tourists traveling to Whistler can enjoy the comfort and luxury while they are taking an expedition or visiting any special occasion in style and fervor. The whistler transportation service offers a range of luxurious cars including sedans, classics, stretch and limo buses from which user can choose their preferred vehicle as per their needs.



People regularly travel a good deal for both pleasure & business purposes. Vancouver Limousine Services impart professional & pleasure experience to the travelers. This great variety offers them the flexibility in making selection regardless of the type of occasion they are attending. The whistler limo service providers also offer their cars for various occasions such as weddings, birthdays, corporate functions, proms and night outs.



This means that all type of people can find the right solution and the ideal car for their type of occasion. Whether a client want to hire the car in terms of color, style, seating capacity as well as amenities and other facilities Whistler limousine service provides all. Therefore, from the wide variety of preferences, a client can pick out the best service for their event. Besides limos, there are also available party bus rentals for the bridal party.



Whether a client require luxury ground transportation for weddings, proms, sporting events, private sightseeing tours, or corporate travel, Pacifica Limousine have the perfect vehicle to suit all the needs. Their fleet is comprised of sedans, stretch limos and executive vans, all of which have full entertainment amenities for enjoyment.



About Pacifica Limousine

Pacifica Limousine has been a superior provider of executive limousine service to the Vancouver and Whistler markets over the last 20 years. They take pride in their exceptional service, knowledgeable drivers and high safety standards. They offer a Meet and Greet service at the airport. Their uniformed drivers get their client settled in limousine and on client will be on their way to Vancouver or Whistler in a matter of minutes.



To know more about their services visit http://www.pacificalimousine.com.