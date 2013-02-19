Pacifica Limousine Offers Specialized Limousine Services for Events Like Weddings and Birthdays

Vancouver, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Pacifica Limousine offers specialized limousine services for events like Weddings, birthdays, corporate parties, and sightseeing tours are just a few of the long list of what they can do. They adds value to their Vancouver limousine services with add-on like most competitive rates, comprehensive packages for any kind of event and much more.



They offer comfortable, luxurious and affordable limousine cars and sedans for Airport shuttle from Whistler to Vancouver airport. For people traveling to Vancouver, Vancouver Limousine services is the ideal choice for transportation. Vancouver airport limousine service can be availed for transporting to and from Vancouver airport to Whistler for visiting the attractions especially for first time visitors.



The services offered with numerous advantages like affordable prices, high-end services and utmost conveniences. Punctuality, well maintained limos and friendly services also add value to the services. Tourists traveling to whistler can enjoy the comfort and luxury of Whistler transportation from Vancouver while they are taking an expedition or visiting any special occasion in style.



The Vancouver limo service offers a range of luxurious cars including sedans, classics, stretch and limo buses from which user can choose their preferred vehicle as per their needs. Limousine services in Vancouver provides professional & pleasure experience to the travelers. The limo service providers also offer their cars for various occasions such as weddings, birthdays, corporate functions, proms and night outs.



Whether a client require luxury ground transportation for weddings, proms, sporting events, private sightseeing tours, or corporate travel, Pacifica Limousine have the perfect vehicle to suit all the needs. Their fleet is comprised of sedans, stretch limos and executive vans, all of which have full entertainment amenities for enjoyment.



They offer a Meet and Greet service at the airport. Their uniformed drivers get their client settled in limousine and on client will be on their way to Vancouver or Whistler in a matter of minutes.



About Pacifica Limousine

Pacifica Limousine has been a superior provider of executive limousine service to the Vancouver and Whistler markets over the last 20 years. They take pride in their exceptional service, knowledgeable drivers and high safety standards.



To know more about their services visit www.pacificalimousine.com