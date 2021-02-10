PacificWest Dental Group Awarded Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider Status and Welcomes New Team Member

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- PacificWest Dental Group ("PacificWest") ispleased to announce the award of the Diamond Plus Invisalign provider status in January 2021 and the addition of Dr. Ivan Lo to the team. PacificWest, an orthodontic practice with locations in both Surrey and Vancouver, has been successfully helping its patients achieve their ideal smile since its inception in 1994.



The award marks a milestone for the clinic and is a testament to the level of service and standard of care that the clinic provided to its patients. PacificWest is a highly specialized clinic that is focused on working with malocclusion, alignment issues, bite issues and other related conditions. The specialization allowed the clinic and its orthodontists to be effective on identifying and treating these issues to promote long term dental health for its patients.



"We would like to thank our community's support all these years," Dr. Cheng Lun Wang, the founder of PacificWest said. "We are truly humbled by the opportunity to serve our community for the last two and a half decades and the trust given to us. During this time, we were entrusted with the responsibility to help create better smiles and improve our patients' dental health. Since everyone only gets one set of adult teeth, this is obviously a very important responsibility. The clinic and all the staff understand the weight of this responsibility and always try our very best. Everyday we wake up and get ready to tackle any dental issues presented to us. We look forward to serving the community for many years to come."



In addition to receiving the award, PacificWest is pleased to announce that Dr. Ivan Lo has joined PacificWest Dental Group's team. A local Vancouverite, Dr. Ivan Lo was born and raised in Burnaby, British Columbia. Dr. Lo completed his dental training in New York City, where he received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University in 2018. Dr. Lo continued his dental journey back on the west-coast in the city of San Francisco at the University of the Pacific where he earned a Master of Science in Dentistry and Certificate in Orthodontics.



Dr. Ivan Lo joins Dr. Cheng Lun Wang and Dr. Kevin Lee at PacificWest in helping create better smiles everyday for patients in the Lower Mainland. Dr. Lo is excited to bring his experiences abroad to best serve patients at both Vancouver and Surrey clinics.



About PacificWest Dental Group

PacificWest Dental Group offers braces, lingual braces, Invisalign and other orthodontic treatments in Vancouver and Surrey, British Columbia. PacificWest Dental Group's goal is to provide the highest level of patient health and satisfaction, and to help patients achieve their perfect and healthy smile.



