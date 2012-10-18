Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Pittsburgh-based Seegrid Corp. (http://www.seegrid.com), is the leading Robotic Industrial Truck manufacturer worldwide; industrial robots are creating more jobs in warehousing and manufacturing facilities. The company has recognized the economic change in manufacturing. There is a strong increased demand for driverless industrial robots to transport goods horizontally without wire, tape, laser or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGVs) systems. These industrial robots are manufactured in America and support American manufacturing and warehousing companies— keeping America at the forefront of innovation and technology.



Seegrid Corporation will present an important press conference during the PACK EXPO Convention on Tuesday, October 30, 2012 at 1pm in room N-427a. Led by Michael M. Hasco, Chief Growth Officer of Seegrid, the changing role of robotic industrial trucks in printing, packaging, and warehouse distribution will be highlighted.



Noble indicated that the changing demands, thin margins, and increasing labor costs have forced companies to seek rapid ROI material handling solutions. Companies such as American Packaging Corp have seen significant benefits from the use of Seegrid robotic industrial trucks.



PACK EXPO International 2012 brings together more than 46,000 buyers from all over the globe and 1,800-plus leading suppliers, showcasing state-of-the art materials, machinery and methods for packaging and processing in every market. Far and away the industry's premier event, PACK EXPO International comprises more than 1.1 million square feet of exhibit space. The event takes place on October 28-31, 2012 in Chicago at McCormick Place. PACK EXPO International features designated areas where buyers can find solutions aimed directly at the particular needs of their industry.

- The Processing Zone

- The Brand Zone

- The Pharmaceutical Pavilion

- The Confectionery Pavilion

- The Reusable Packaging Pavilion



