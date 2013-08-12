PACK EXPO to Feature Two-Wheel Folding Hand Truck by Magline

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Magline will be exhibiting at booth #7457 at the upcoming PACK EXPO Conference in Las Vegas, September 23-25. With U loop handle, 14 x 7 1/2 inch extruded aluminum folding nose plate, 8 inch balloon cushion wheels. The Magliner Two-Wheel Folding Hand Truck is saving time and space. The average of ten minutes per stop and increased SKU management by owning the Magliner Two-Wheel Folding Hand Truck is an optimal solution for a variety of reasons.



Some benefits include the fact that the folding hand truck folds quickly and easily for convenient storage and takes up 72% less cubic space than a standard hand truck. With a large 500 pound load capacity, the same as standard Magliner hand trucks, its heavy-duty construction is superior for strength and durability. The custom extruded latch design may be engaged with one hand.



Magliner is at the forefront of developing products that address the unique material handling requirements from distribution centers to delivery. The new extractor handle kit is another example why Magliner is the leader in hand trucks worldwide.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209