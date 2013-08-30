PACK EXPO to Include Innovative CooLift Delivery System

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- Maglin has taken a leadership role in route distribution which directly impacts those industries involved with packing and packaging. Because of this important industry leadership role, Magline, Inc. will be exhibiting at PACK EXPO 2013 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, September 23-25, 2013 located at booth #7457. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency.



PACK EXPO 2013 is highlighting Market-Specific Pavilions to draw customers in keeping with the show’s customer-centric focus. PACK EXPO features industry-specific exhibit areas, where buyers can easily find manufacturing products. The pavilions include: The Brand Zone which features containers and materials that build winning brands, The Confectionery Pavilion offers the latest technology for candy and snack producers, The Pharmaceutical Pavilion, showcasing processing and packaging solutions for drug and medical-device manufacturers, and The Processing Zone, spotlights integrated systems to streamline production and increase efficiency as well as The Reusable Packaging Pavilion opens new avenues of sustainability and cost-savings.



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries.



Magline, Inc. will also be exhibiting at booth #422 during the National Beer Wholesalers Association’s (NBWA) 76th Annual Convention & Trade Show. The tradeshow will take place September 29 - October 2, 2013, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) at the Marriott World Center, Orlando, Florida on October 14-16, 2013 located at booth #923.



Recently Magline was accepted into the as “Proud to Manufacture in Michigan Program” by the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center (MMCT). Magline is a proud member of The National Beer Wholesalers Association, The International Foodservice Distributors Association, and Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209