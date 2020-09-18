Package Tracking Software Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments Is the Key

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Package Tracking Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



Key players in the global Package Tracking Software market

Entrata (United States), Pitney Bowes (United States), Notifii (United States), Envoy Deliveries (United States), EZTrackIt Inc. (United States), Logware (United States), Qtrak Inc. (United States), BCC Software (United States), Zoom2u (Australia), SphereMail (United States), Sagar Informatics Private Limited (India) and Traizr (United Kingdom)



Package tracking software, which is also known as the delivery management or mailroom management software, helps in tracking of the personal packages and then provides assistance for deliveries in an office space, or residential building. Package tracking software basically streamlines the process of tagging of the delivered packages, by notifying the employees or the residents of the delivered packages, by the means of accepting digital signatures, and further releasing of those packages. Package tracking software can also provide the asset and inventory tracking along with the management capabilities, as well as it also creates a history of the delivered signatures and transactions. Ultimately, the package tracking software ensures the accountability of all the mails and packages throughout the complete delivery lifecycle. Package tracking software is precisely not for the courier delivery management or supply chain management, and while the solution still streamlines package operations, it thereby does not organize the delivery logistics or operations. Package tracking software can also be integrated with property management systems as well as with the existing hardware, such as the barcode scanners or the label printers.



Market Drivers

- High Demand Due to the Ability to Provide High Quality, Rapid, Accurate, Real-time Data

- Continuously Increasing Global Trade and the Need to Control the Time-In-Transit

- Increased Transportation Information and Supply Chain Visibility



Market Trend

- The Growth in Deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data Technology to Get Real-Time Information of Logistics



Restraints

- Specific Data Processing for Specific Software



Opportunities

- Growth in the Use of Cloud-Based Platforms

- Increasing Demand for Software as a Service (SaaS)



Challenges

- Availability of New Advanced Technologies

- Demand for High-End Processors



The Global Package Tracking Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Plug in, Packaged), Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Type (In Premises, On Cloud), Industry Vertical (Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Industrial End-user Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Others), Subscription Type (One Time, Yearly, Quarterly, Others)



