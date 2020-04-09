Packaged Coconut Water Market Growth by Top Most Key Players Gracekennedy, Green Coco Europe, Pepsico, COCA-COLA

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Coconut water is consumed across the globe as a refreshing drink and is generally extracted from fresh and green coconuts. It has generated a substantial demand among the customers due to high concentrations of natural electrolytes, minerals, and vitamins. The low proportion of calorie in coconut water has enhanced its popularity and has made it the best alternative for high-calorie drinks such as juice and sodas. Packaging of coconut water helps in maintaining the nutrient value of the product. The escalating popularity of organic beverages will push industry expansion.



The market is anticipated to gain traction over the coming years, owing to the burgeoning demand for the product along with its ability to enhance the shelf life of coconut water. Apart from this, the growing significance of coconut water as a natural performance-enhancing drink in sports events with its natural electrolyte proportion will propel the expansion of packaged coconut industry over the estimated timeline. In addition to this, coconut water provides myriad health benefits like reduction in high blood pressure. This aspect will further steer the growth of packaged coconut water industry.



The global Packaged Coconut Water Market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



With thriving eCommerce activities and consumer trend for online purchase, the packaged coconut water market is foreseen to experience a remarkable surge over the next few years. Additionally, a strong product appeal and promotion as a result of lucrative packaging as well as easy accessibility will augment the business scope over the ensuing years.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=75278



Segment by Key players:

- Amy & Brian Naturals

- GraceKennedy

- Green Coco Europe

- PepsiCo

- COCA-COLA



Segment by Type:

- Packaged Plain Coconut Water

- Packaged Flavored Coconut Water



Segment by Application:

- Supermarket

- Convenience Store

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=75278



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Packaged Coconut Water Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Packaged Coconut Water Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Packaged Coconut Water Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Forecast

4.5.1. Packaged Coconut Water Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Packaged Coconut Water Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Packaged Coconut Water Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Packaged Coconut Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Packaged Coconut Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Packaged Coconut Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Packaged Coconut Water Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Packaged Coconut Water Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Packaged Coconut Water Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=75278



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.