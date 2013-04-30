Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Packaged Food Forecast Revisit For Western Europe: Preparing For "Grexit"", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Europe's economy continues to face considerable uncertainty from Greece's sovereign debt crisis. With Spain and Italy also facing deepening economic gloom, regional consumer wealth and confidence could deteriorate rapidly. That said, retail packaged food prospects for Western Europe remain fairly resilient even if Greece defaults. Volumes should remain strong as consumers shift away from foodservice, while added value propositions focusing on health and convenience can still drive value sales.
Euromonitor International's Packaged Food Forecast Revisit For Western Europe: Preparing For "Grexit" global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands. It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Packaged Food in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Emerging Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Global Packaged Food to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in the G20 to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Ready Meals in Russia
- Packaged Food in China
- Packaged Food in Asia-Pacific to 2015: Market Guide
- Packaged Food in the United Kingdom