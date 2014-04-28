Fast Market Research recommends "Packaged Food in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- South African packaged food achieved 9% growth in current value terms in 2013, showing an improvement of just under one percentage point compared with the previous year. Value growth was boosted by rising unit prices, driven up by increasing costs in terms of raw materials, as well as fuel and electricity. However, many leading manufacturers implemented price promotions through the course of the year in order to encourage consumers to resume spending in categories which are considered...
Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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