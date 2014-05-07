New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Packaged Food in Tunisia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Despite supply shortages and inflationary price increases, demand for packaged food will still witness volume growth in 2013 that is above the population growth rate. Supply shortage of essential products like milk, baker strikes causing some delays in channel distribution, and the weakening Tunisian dinar have collectively raised unit prices across the packaged food market. This is worsened by reduced supply issues caused by informal exportation to Libya due to higher margins for wholesalers.
Euromonitor International's Packaged Food in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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