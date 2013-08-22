Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Packaged Foods Market in Saudi Arabia 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Packaged Food market in Saudi Arabia to grow at a CAGR of 8.95 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rising population of the country. The Packaged Food market in Saudi Arabia has also been witnessing the increasing proliferation of media channels. However, Saudi Arabias rising inflation rate could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Packaged Food Market in Saudi Arabia 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The Packaged Food market in Saudi Arabia also includes its market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Almarai Co. Ltd., Danone S.A., Mondel?z International, Inc., and Nestl S.A.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Abdul Kadir Al Muhaidib & Sons Group, Americana Group, Mars Inc., National Food Industries Co. Ltd., National Agricultural Development Co., PepsiCo Inc., Saudi Dairy & Foodstuff Co. Ltd., IFFCO Group, and Halwani Bros Co.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Almarai Co. Ltd., Danone S.A., Mondel?z International, Inc., Nestl S.A.,

Abdul Kadir Al Muhaidib & Sons Group, Americana Group, Mars Inc., National Food Industries Co. Ltd., National Agricultural Development Co., PepsiCo Inc., Saudi Dairy & Foodstuff Co. Ltd., IFFCO Group, and Halwani Bros Co.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140217/packaged-foods-market-in-saudi-arabia-2012-2016.html