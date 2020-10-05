Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The Packaging Adhesives Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market, capacities, and technologies and on the changing structure of the Packaging Adhesives.



The global packaging adhesives market is expected to grow with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period.



One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from the food & beverage industry. However, phasing out of the solvent-borne adhesives owing to the VOC emissions is hindering the growth of the market studied.



- The rapidly growing packaging industry is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

- Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

- Among technology, the water-borne segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151785/packaging-adhesives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=releasewire&Mode=07



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Packaging Adhesives Market: 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema Group, Sika AG, and others.



Key Market Trends



Water-borne Technology to Witness the Highest Growth Rate



- Water-based technology is expected to witness the highest growth rate among the technology types during the forecast period.

- These adhesives are supplied to manufacturers and distributors as either a pre-mixed solution or as formulated dry powders that must be mixed with water, in order to activate its adhesive quality.

- Water-based adhesives are generally applied as emulsion mixes that are converted to adhesive materials when their water content has evaporated. VOC norms has led to the phasing out of solvent-based adhesives.

- Many countries, including many regions of the United States and Europe, have set a ban on the use of solvent-borne materials. Hot-melt adhesives are also gaining popularity, due to their fast set speed and excellent adhesive qualities.

- Hence owing to the above-mentioned factors, water-borne adhesive technology to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific accounts for the highest share of the global packaging adhesives market currently owing to the high demand from countries like China, Japan, India, etc.

- China is the leading country in the consumption of packaging adhesives, due to the increased demand from end-user industries like food & beverage and consumer goods.

- Growing e-commerce is one of the major driving factors boosting the demand for food packaging in the country.

- Additionally, South-East Asian countries are also witnessing a high demand for packaging adhesives over the past few years.

- Hence, owing to eh above-mentioned factors, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market studied d during the forecast period.



Browse the Report Description And TOC:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202151785/packaging-adhesives-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?source=releasewire&Mode=07



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Packaging Adhesives Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Purchase a Copy of This Report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202151785?mode=su?source=releasewire&Mode=07



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



Contact Us:



Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com