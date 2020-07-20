Packaging Application Dominate the Biodegradable Plastic Market with Starch Blends Being Majorly Consumed.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Biodegradable Plastics Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model. This report forms a part of the Bio-plastics Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The global demand for bioplastics was estimated to be over 2 million tons in 2017. Currently, biodegradable bioplastics account for around 45% of the global bioplastics market. Major biodegradable plastics include polylactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA s), polybutyleneadipate terephthalate (PBAT), polybutylene succinate (PBS), Polycaprolactone (PCL), regenerated cellulose and starch blends. Plastics which are bio-based but are non-biodegradable include polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyamide (PA) and Polyethylene (PE). Bio-based polyethylene furanoate and polypropylene is yet to made commercially available and is anticipated to be available in early 2020 s.



Packaging application dominate the biodegradable plastic market with starch blends are being majorly consumed. Other major applications of biodegradable plastics include consumer goods, automotive, building & construction, textile, agricultural and electrical & electronics. The increase in the use of biodegradable plastics is driven by the increasing demand for environment friendly and sustainable products by consumers. Awareness of the environment and the need to reduce fossil fuel dependency has driven the biodegradable plastic market. The global biodegradable plastics demand is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3-4% during 2018-2025.



The Biodegradable Plastics Market Study Report 2020 describes the global biodegradable market, with focus on the country, type, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- Biodegradable plasticsMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Biodegradable plastics Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Trade (Import, Export and Net Export)

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting



Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.



