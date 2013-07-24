Packaging & Containers Stocks in Focus: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI), Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI), Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL)



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) opened its shares at the price of $8.75for the day. Its closing price was $8.72 after losing -0.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.98 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.15 million shares.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPHC) is a provider of packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies.



Has GPK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) percentage change plunged -1.10% to close at $27.03 with the total traded volume of 2.35 million shares, more than average volume of 1.91 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.51- $37.76, while its day lowest price was $26.86 and it hit its day highest price at $27.46.

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business.



Has SEE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) ended its day with the loss of -0.20% and closed at the price of $29.61 after opening at $29.74. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.35 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.14 million shares.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. is a manufacturer of glass containers with 81 glass manufacturing plants in 21 countries. It produces glass containers for beer, ready-to-drink low alcohol refreshers, spirits, wine, food, tea, juice and pharmaceuticals.



Why Should Investors Buy OI After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 1.22 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 925,437.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $45.74 for the day and its closing price was $45.65 after losing -0.02% for the day.



Ball Corporation (Ball) is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries.



Will BLL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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