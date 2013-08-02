Packaging & Containers Stocks to Track: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI), Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE), Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI), Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)



Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) opened its shares at the price of $8.69 for the day. Its closing price was $8.84 after gaining +2.79% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.00 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.38 million shares. The beta of GPK stands at2.10.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPHC) is a provider of packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies.



Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) percentage change surged +2.35% to close at $27.88 with the total traded volume of 1.92 million shares, and average volume of 2.07 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.51 - $28.06, while its day lowest price was $27.41 and it hit its day highest price at $28.06.

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business.



Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) started its trading session with the price of $30.15 and closed at $30.49 by scoring +2.49%. OI’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.71 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.17 million shares. The beta of OI stands at 2.25. Day range of the stock was $30.12 -$30.83.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. is a manufacturer of glass containers with 81 glass manufacturing plants in 21 countries. It produces glass containers for beer, ready-to-drink low alcohol refreshers, spirits, wine, food, tea, juice and pharmaceuticals.



Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) ended its day with the gain of +2.40% and closed at the price of $55.08 after opening at $54.41. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.51million shares, as compared to its average volume of 888,425.00 shares.

Packaging Corporation of America is a producer of containerboard in the United States.



