Packaging Design and Testing Lab Now Go Hand in Hand at Allflex Packaging

Ambler, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Allflex Packaging, a packaging design and manufacturing company, is proud to announce the implementation of its testing lab in proving out creative structural designs under development. This new procedure will assure Allflex’s customers that the design offered has been put through shipping and stacking test conditions without being damaged. This way, the customer has the confidence that their shipment will arrive in good condition. This packaging design company of NJ uses a variety of design combinations and materials selected for the characteristics desired by the customer.



Some of Allflex’s main considerations in their packaging designs include protection, visual appeal, the number and type of inserts to position the product and unit load shipment. This packaging design company will review the selection of equipment for manufacturing, based on quantity – for cost considerations, as well as the method of shipment (land, sea or air). So, no matter what an organizations quantities are, Allflex will work with companies from large scale production requirements to prototype samples for evaluation, including injection molded plastic parts.



The goal at Allflex Packaging Products is to please their clients and deliver the highest quality products, which is why the design and testing lab go hand in hand. This allows them to produce products that will withstand shipment across any part of the world no matter how small or large they are. A company’s product is only good if it arrives in one piece. There are many advantages when it comes to choosing a professional packaging design company who know what they are doing. Practical solutions that are cost-effective and lab tested designs are what keep them one step ahead.



About Allflex Packaging

For more than 45 years, Allflex Packaging Products has been providing clients with the highest quality packaging solutions due top their emphasis on packaging design. They offer a variety of options in material selection, structural designs and solutions including those seeking sustainable packaging. It starts with design, followed by prototypes, then production and in some cases assembly.



To learn more log on to: http://allflex.com or contact Allflex at (215) 789-4441