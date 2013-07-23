Packaging for an Aging Population: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Food market report from Datamonitor: "Packaging for an Aging Population"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- This report assesses the implications of our aging society on packaging design and demonstrates ways in which manufacturers can address these challenges. Market forces are identified, recent examples of senior-friendly packaging are examined, and technological advances that will influence the next generation of packaging design are discussed.
Scope of this Report
- Use population data to contextualize the growing seniors demographic.
- Understand specifically what implications the aging population has for functional packaging design, and what benefits packaging must incorporate.
- Use case studies to assess the approches taken by manufacturers active in adopting universal design principles.
- Examine how new technology is presenting greater options for packaging design.
- Learn how to prioritize your products for packaging redesign.
Report Highlights
From 2010 to 2050, in developed regions, those aged 65 and over will swell from 16% to 26% of the population, while those aged 80 or more will rise from 4% to 9%. In absolute numbers, that means that the population aged 65-plus will grow from 197 million to 337 million, while the population aged 80-plus will grow from 53 million to 122 million.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
While the opportunities and demand for senior-friendly packaging are clear, manufacturers must remember that such features cannot be the only selling point. Products must be designed with seniors in mind, but they should not carry such an explicit message; no-one wants to think of themselves as elderly.
While all manufacturers should be incorporating universal design principles into their packaging design briefs, this is especially critical for the priority product categories, such as prescription and OTC medications, functional foods, and heavy or spill-prone household products.
Reasons to Get this Report
- How is the aging population going to impact packaging requirements?
- What physical challenges do seniors (age 65+) face as a result of aging, and how do these factors impact packaging design?
- What market forces are driving the demand for "aging in place" and how does that in turn drive demand for more senior-friendly packaging?
- What are the key success factors for senior-friendly packaging that can give a brand a competitive edge?
- What emerging technologies are poised to impact packaging in general, and what role can they play in making packaging more senior-friendly?
