"Packaging Industry in Italy" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Manufacturing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- The economic crisis and stronger competition in the Italian market saw consumers demand more value from consumer goods. This is forcing brand owners to lower the costs of production and reduce prices to attract consumers and is affecting profits. Brand owners needed to consider alternative strategies and they see convenience as the main way to add value to their products and attract consumers without damaging profits. This is the reason for the growth in pump closures (also known as airless...
Euromonitor International's Packaging in Italy report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Packaging Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- The French Packaging Industry - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2015
- Global Packaging Survey 2013 - Changes in Demand for Packaging Types, Trends and Preferences
- The Future of the Active, Smart and Sustainable Packaging Industry in the BRIC Countries
- Strategic Insights and Future Growth Potential of Flexible Packaging in BRIC
- Buyer Spend Activity and Procurement Behaviors and Strategies in the Packaging Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Supplier Marketing Spend Activity, Marketing and Sales Behaviors and Strategies in the Packaging Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Packaging Industry in Spain
- Packaging Industry Outlook in China: Market Size, Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges to 2016
- Packaging Industry Outlook in the UAE: Market Size, Key Trends, Drivers and Challenges to 2016