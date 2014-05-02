Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Packaging Industry in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- In 2012, the retail unit volume of packaging increased. The slow economy and a growing number of small households had a major influence on the growth trends of packaging unit volumes. Due to the high consumer price growth for groceries and low consumer confidence, Korean consumers spent less on dining out at foodservice outlets and prepared more meals at home, which meant spending more on packaged food. As a result, the sales volume of packaged food increased in most major product categories,...
Euromonitor International's Packaging in South Korea report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Asia-Pacific Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers
- Home Care Packaging in South Africa
- Tobacco Packaging in South Africa
- Plastic Packaging Product Market in South Africa to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts, and Market Players
- Dog and Cat Food Packaging in South Africa
- Plastic Packaging Product Market in South Korea to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts, and Market Players
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in South Korea
- Home Care Packaging in South Korea
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in South Africa
- Tobacco Packaging in South Korea