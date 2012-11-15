Packaging Industry in Sweden - New Market Report Now Available

New Manufacturing market report from Euromonitor International: "Packaging Industry in Sweden"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- As a result of both environmental concerns and cost saving, a number of packagers in Sweden have increased measures to reduce the amount of packaging in a single product unit, without the loss of functionality or preservation features. A great number of new products across all sectors display selling points such as "40% less packaging", which is aimed at attracting consumers while at the same time cutting costs. Canned/preserved food has benefited from the cost cutting, as consumers have turned...
Euromonitor International's Packaging in Sweden report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
