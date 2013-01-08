Packaging Industry in the Czech Republic - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Packaging Industry in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- VAT (value-added tax) was increased in the Czech Republic in January 2010, from 19% to 20%, including packaging. In January 2012, VAT on goods with a lower rate of 10% will increase to 14%. The lower, exceptional rates are applied to goods considered more important to consumers, such as food and pharmaceuticals. From 2013, there will be a standard VAT rate of 17.5% for all goods. These changes have been approved by the government and ratified in parliament, but they remain the subject of...
Euromonitor International's Packaging in Czech Republic report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sauces, Dressings and Condiments Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Soft Drinks Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Alcoholic Drinks Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Hot Drinks Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Canned/Preserved Food Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Dairy Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Baby Food Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Chilled Processed Food Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Confectionery Packaging in the Czech Republic
- Beauty and Personal Care Packaging in the Czech Republic