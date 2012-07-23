Recently published research from BRICdata, "Packaging Industry Outlook in South Africa: Market Size, Key Trends, Drivers and Challenges to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- The South African packaging industry recorded significant growth during the review period due to an increase in consumer expenditure on food and a rising demand from end-user markets like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and personal care products. During the review period, the industry posted a CAGR 6.05% to reach a market value of US$6.6 billion in 2011. Of the end-user markets, the food and beverages market is expected to generate the most business for the industry. In addition, the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and personal care products is also aiding packaging industry growth. Other factors that will affect the South African packaging industry over the forecast period are the population's changing lifestyles, cheaper imports due to low excise duty, technological advancements, recycling trends, and a structural shift from plastics to glass. Over the forecast period, the South African packaging industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.62% to reach a market value of US$9 billion in 2016.
Key Highlights
- In terms of market size, paper and board packaging accounted for the largest share of the domestic packaging industry revenue of US$2.4 billion in 2011, representing 35.8% of the total packaging industry.
- Active and smart packaging has been gaining popularly in the South African food and beverages industry. Companies use active packaging to preserve the quality and extend the shelf life of packaged food.
- The highly competitive South African packaging industry registered several mergers and acquisitions during the review period. Leading companies adopted this strategy in order to strengthen their position in the local market.
- The most widely used pharmaceutical packaging forms are cartons, blisters, tubes, ampoules, envelopes and strips, and within the market, plastic and metal blister packaging is used more frequently than glass bottles.
