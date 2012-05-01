Packaging Industry Outlook in the UAE: Market Size, Key Trends, Drivers and Challenges to 2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2012 -- The UAE packaging industry posted moderate growth during the review period and is expected to record a similar level of growth over the forecast period. The growth is largely attributed to the country’s growing domestic consumption and diversified exports market. The country’s GDP per capita exceeded US$50,000 in 2009, and is projected to reach US$80,084 in 2016. This implies there will be more spending on processed food and consumer durable goods during the forecast period, which will propel the growth of the packaging industry. Abu Dhabi, which registered the highest GDP per capita in the world, contributes substantially to the country’s spending power, which is also being supported by the country’s improved consumer confidence and favorable economic environment.



Paper and board is the largest packaging category in the UAE packaging industry. Food and beverages is the key end-user market accounting for more than half of the consumption of packaging products in 2011. The UAE packaging industry relies heavily on exporting to foreign countries and the long-term sustainability of the industry is linked to the international demand for UAE packaging products. The main reason for the country’s heavy reliance on exports is the UAE’s small domestic market and low population.



The UAE government’s tough environmental regulations have raised concerns from the country’s plastic packaging businesses. The government has already banned the use of plastic bags in some areas of the country and a more complete and comprehensive ban will be enforced by the end of 2013. The ban is expected to cause a decline in the consumption of flexible plastics.



Key Highlights



- The UAE packaging industry registered strong growth during the review period to become the fourth-fastest-growing packaging industry in the MENA region

- The packaging industry valued US$1.84 billion in 2011 and grew at a CAGR of 4.27% during the review period

- The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period, to reach US$2.3 billion in 2016

- Annual consumer expenditure on food in the UAE was US$23.3 billion in 2011 and grew at a CAGR of 14.52% during the review period. The annual consumer expenditure on food is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, to reach a value of US$33.7 billion in 2016. The UAE is a large consumer of ready-made foods, which are supplied to consumers in packaging. This is expected to stimulate the demand for packaging products in the country.

- Food and beverages is the leading end-user market for the packaging industry, generating 55% of the market's value in 2011.

- The UAE has emerged as a prime market for re-exports of products that are imported from neighboring nations to developed markets such as the US and Europe. The country’s trade agreements with developed nations and geographical proximity to Europe are driving this activity.





