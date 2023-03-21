Packaging Machinery Market : KHS Group(Germany) and SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.(Switzerland) Are Leading Players

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2023 -- The report "Packaging Machinery Market by Machine Type (Filling, Labeling, Form-Fill-Seal, Cartoning, Palletizing, Wrapping), End-use industry (Food, Pharmaceutical, Beverages, Chemical), Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 56.7 billion by 2027 from USD 46.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The growth of the Packaging Machinery Market is attributed to the growth of the chemical, food, and Pharmaceuticals Industry. In the chemical industry, packaging machinery is used for filling, capping, labeling, and preparing industrial cleaners and chemicals; hence the growth of the chemical industry leads to an increase in demand for packaging machinery, and overall the market for packaging machinery also grows.



The major driving factors for the growth of the Packaging machinery market are rapidly growing generics and biopharmaceutical markets; the growing need for flexible and integrated packaging equipment in the chemical, food, and beverage industries; and the introduction of regulatory standards on packaging and stringent norms against counterfeiting.



Packaging is the process of preparing goods or commodities for safe shipment and/or storage. Packaging machines use innovative technologies to protect goods from damage while passing through various distribution channels. The processes involved in packaging include filling, labeling, cartoning, palletizing, wrapping, blocking, and weatherproofing. The food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, personal care, home care, and industrial sectors are some of the main end-user verticals in the packaging machinery market. The food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, in particular, have witnessed significant growth in recent years



The packaging machinery market is fragmented in nature with key players being KHS Group, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., Tetra Laval Group., Barry-Wehmiller, Marchesini Group Syntegon Technology GmbH, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Sacmi, Langley Holdings, Douglas Machine Inc., Coesia S.p.A, Maillis Group and Duravant.



KHS Group is a manufacturer of filling and packaging equipment with a focus on the beverage and liquid food sectors. The company runs manufacturing plants in the US, Mexico, Brazil, India, and China. The company's manufacturing facilities design and construct a full range of filling and packaging machinery to process plastic (PET) and glass containers, beverage cans, and kegs. The company has many clients, including well-known global companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Heineken, and AB InBev. The company generated revenues worth USD 1,469 million in 2021.



SIG Combibloc Group is a leading provider of packaging solutions. The company provides food items to consumers in a safe, sustainable, and reasonably priced manner. With its unique technologies and outstanding innovation capacities, SIG provides a complete range of packaging solutions and flexible filling machines and solutions for smart factories. The company has partnered with more than 200 leading food & beverage producers in more than 100 countries. SIG fills 10,000+ products in more than 50 categories in its annual production of 48 billion packets.



The companies have initiated the following developments:



- In January 2022, Tetra Pak and ELVIR collaborated to create carton containers utilizing certified recycled polymers. Tetra Pak, along with ELVIR, is the first carton packaging company in the food &

In June 2022, Tetra Pak collaborated with Mycorena to build a greenfield production facility for fungi fermentation toward alternative protein-based food applications

- In January 2021, The KHS Group launched the new Innopal PLR High-performance Palletizer that combines the advantages of low-feed machines with the capacity offered by high-transmission palletizers. The main issue, however, was increasing the efficiency of this system over current technologies.

- In June 2020, The KHS Group launched the InnoPack Kisters Tray, an eco-friendly packaging system. Cans of food and drink can now be wrapped in paper with the help of these tray packers. Shrink film and wrap-around cartons are alternatives that the new technology offers. Results in terms of stability are the same, but prices are lower than with cardboard since less energy and less material are needed.

- In August 2020, SIG partnered with Mazoon Dairy, the largest integrated dairy company in the Sultanate of Oman, to launch a full line of liquid dairy products in various combiblocSlimline and combiblocMini carton packs.

- In August 2019, Tetra Pak invested in a new process in Revita Plant, which increases its capacity to process and clean polyols. With the use of the new structure, Revita is able to thoroughly dry and clean old polyols, eliminating any remaining fiber, water, or other impurities that would make it difficult to market as plastic. With the help of this new investment, Tetra Pak was able to expand into new areas, including extrusion, injection, and roto-molding, which enable them to create value along their supply chain.