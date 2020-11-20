Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2020 -- The global packaging machinery market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled "Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Machine Type (Bottling Line, Cartoning, Case Handling, Closing, Filling & Dosing, Form, Fill & Deal, Labelling, Decorating & Coding, Palletizing, Wrapping & Bundling and Others), By End User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Toiletries, Household, Industrial and Agricultural Chemicals and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026". The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.



The global packaging machinery market size was USD 40.08 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 52.83 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



The global packaging machinery market size was USD 40.08 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 52.83 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.



Some of the Major Companies in the Global Packaging Machinery Market include:



Krones AG

Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH

Coesia S.P.A

M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S.P.A.

Salzgitter AG

Viking Masek Global Packaging

Nichrome Packaging Solutions

Asian Packing Machinery Pvt. Ltd.

Aagard Group, LLC

MG America

Unveiling of New Automation Solution by Robert Bosch GmbH to Spur Business Opportunities



The launch of a new automation solution for SMEs by Robert Bosch GmbH is expected to bolster the healthy growth of the market. For instance, in August 2018, Robert Bosch GmbH launched a new automation solution for SMEs, which has a production capacity of up to 150 packages per minute. This machine is an entry-level Pack 102 horizontal flow wrapper using a Fanuc Scara robot. Furthermore, the increasing demand for packaging in the logistics and transportation sector owing to the requirement for wrapping and bundling of goods and products will boost the packaging machinery market share in the forthcoming years. The growing adoption of machinery and increasing demand for safely transported goods and products will further create new growth opportunities for the market. Also, the tremendous growth of the e-commerce industry will consequently aid the expansion of the market size in the foreseeable future.



The report on the packaging machinery market focuses on exemplifying a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It offers revealing insights into all the significant developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is put together after extensive research followed by all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.



Increasing Adoption of Packaging Machinery to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific



Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 12.33 billion in 2018. The packaging machinery market is predicted to flourish during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of packaging machinery in the region. Furthermore, rising investment in the manufacturing sector will further propel growth in the region. The Middle East and Africa is predicted to grow rapidly in the foreseeable future owing to the enormous investments in the logistics and transportation industry from the governments of several countries. For instance, the government of Saudi Arabia launched a program named Vision 2030. The program is centered around investing huge funds on infrastructural and industrial development as well as tourism.



Furthermore, the market in Europe is predicted to grow at a slower pace in the forthcoming years owing to the lower adoption rate for new packaging machinery from the existing customers. For instance, companies that are using packaging machinery do not purchase new machines in a short time period, as the life span of packaging machinery is around 8 – 12 years. Hence, this factor is likely to hinder the growth of the market in North America and Europe.



Regional Analysis for Packaging Machinery Market:



North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level markets. For the historical and forecast period to 2026, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global market.



