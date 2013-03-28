Packaging Machinery Technology Magazine Shares Vision-Equipped Trucks by Seegrid

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- According to Hallie Forcini, PMT Magazine staff writer, “Unlike traditional lift trucks, the GP8 robotic pallet trucks from Seegrid require no driver. Stereo camera lenses capable of capturing a 360-degree view also eliminate the need for the tape-, wire- or laser-based guidance infrastructure typically used by automated guided vehicles (AGVs). Route programming simply requires moving the robotic pallet truck along the desired path to store images and set stop, start, delay and beep locations. Up to 25 miles of travel can be stored so each robotic truck may travel multiple routes.”



Forcini reported, “No reprogramming is needed unless a new route is assigned or a view on an existing route changes more than 40 percent. A light curtain provides a 15-foot safety zone at the front and sides of the unit. If penetrated, the robotic pallet truck slows. An obstacle within 4 feet halts the robotic pallet truck. Battery-operated units work eight to 10 hours on a charge. Capital costs are significantly less than for an AGV, but probably more than for a forklift. However, the robotic pallet truck offers operating cost advantages: $3-per-hour for the robotic pallet truck versus $30-per-hour for a manned forklift. The result is an eight-month return on investment for a three-shift-per-day operation.”



About Seegrid

Founded in 2003, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Seegrid Corporation (www.seegrid.com) brings robotic vision-guided technology to the material handling industry. With more than thirty years of innovation and research by leading robotic scientists, engineers, programmers and logistics practitioners worldwide, Seegrid’s exclusive Robotic Industrial Trucks are revolutionizing the movement of materials in manufacturing and distribution environments. Seegrid’s technology transforms industrial vehicles into unmanned, automated pallet trucks and tow tractors that operate without the need for wire, tape, laser, magnet or other costly automated guided vehicle (AGV) guidance systems. Seegrid offers solutions that optimize workflow processes by increasing productivity and reducing costs, creating economic and operational advantages. Fast Company named Seegrid as one of the Top 50 World’s Most Innovative Company in 2013 and among the Top 10 World’s Most Innovative Robotics Company in 2013.



