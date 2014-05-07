Packaging Market in China: Industrial Research Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Report 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Industrial Packaging Markets In China: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014



China's demand for industrial packaging has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table of Content



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



III. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Injection Molded Plastics Industry Structure

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Injection Molded Plastics Industry Capacity

Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity

Market Share of Key Producers

Labor Costs

Potential Entrants

Major End-Users

Major Distributors

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Demand of Injection Molded Plastics by Region

Injection Molded Plastics Production and Demand

Polyethylene

High Density Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Phenolic Resins

Thermoplastic Polyester

Unsaturated Polyester

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene

Other Injection Molded Plastics

Injection Molded Plastics Imports and Exports

Pricing Trend



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V. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Injection Molded Plastics Markets Outlook

Construction

Construction Industry Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Construction

Automobiles

Automobiles Industry Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Automobiles

Furniture

Furniture Industry Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Furniture

Packaging

Packaging Industry Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Packaging

Electrical and Electronic Products

Electrical and Electronic Products Industry Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Electrical and Electronic Products

Appliances

Appliances Industry Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Appliances

Other Injection Molded Plastics Markets



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

Distribution System in China

China\'s Distribution System

Injection Molded Plastics Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China’s Market Entry

Licensing

Franchising

E-commerce

Trading Companies and Local Agents

Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries

Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise



VII. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS PRODUCER DIRECTORY

Injection Molded Plastics Producer Profiles

Distributors and Trading Companies

Research Institutions and Associations

Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION

Economic Outlook Summary



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor Force Trends

Foreign Investment and Loans

Foreign Trade



III. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

China Injection Molded Plastics Industry Capacities and Output

Major Injection Molded Plastics Producer Facility Locations in China

Major Injection Molded Plastics Producer Output and Capacities

Market Share of Key Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investment in China



IV. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Total Injection Molded Plastics Production and Demand

Demand of Injection Molded Plastics by Region

High Density Polyethylene Production and Demand

Low Density Polyethylene Production and Demand

Polypropylene Production and Demand

Polyvinyl Chloride Production and Demand

Polystyrene Production and Demand

Phenolic Resins Production and Demand

Thermoplastic Polyester Production and Demand

Unsaturated Polyester Production and Demand

Polycarbonate Production and Demand

Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Production and Demand

Other Injection Molded Plastics Production and Demand

China’s Injection Molded Plastics Exports and Imports



V. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Total Injection Molded Plastic Consumption by Market

China Construction Market Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Construction

Automobiles Industry Outlook

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Automobiles

Furniture Market Outlook

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Furniture

Packaging Market Outlook

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Packaging Industry

Electrical and Electronic Products Industry Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Electrical and Electronic Products

Appliances Industry Trends

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Appliances Industry

Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Other Markets



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I. INTRODUCTION

China’s Injection Molded Plastics Capacity, Output and Demand



II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

China’s GDP and Growth Rate

Industrial Output by Ownership

China’s Imports and Exports



III INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Injection Molded Plastics Capacity in China

Injection Molded Plastics Capacity, Output and Demand



IV. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

China’s Injection Molded Plastics Production and Demand

China’s Injection Molded Plastics Imports and Exports



V. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Injection Molded Plastics Demand by Market



VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES

China’s Distribution Channel



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