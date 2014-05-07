Packaging Market in China: Industrial Research Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Report 2014

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Industrial Packaging Markets In China” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Industrial Packaging Markets In China: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2014
China's demand for industrial packaging has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Injection Molded Plastics Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Injection Molded Plastics Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Demand of Injection Molded Plastics by Region
Injection Molded Plastics Production and Demand
Polyethylene
High Density Polyethylene
Low Density Polyethylene
Polypropylene
Polyvinyl Chloride
Polystyrene
Phenolic Resins
Thermoplastic Polyester
Unsaturated Polyester
Polycarbonate
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene
Other Injection Molded Plastics
Injection Molded Plastics Imports and Exports
Pricing Trend
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V. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Injection Molded Plastics Markets Outlook
Construction
Construction Industry Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Construction
Automobiles
Automobiles Industry Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Automobiles
Furniture
Furniture Industry Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Furniture
Packaging
Packaging Industry Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Packaging
Electrical and Electronic Products
Electrical and Electronic Products Industry Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Electrical and Electronic Products
Appliances
Appliances Industry Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Appliances
Other Injection Molded Plastics Markets
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
Distribution System in China
China\'s Distribution System
Injection Molded Plastics Distribution Channels
Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
Communications
China’s Market Entry
Licensing
Franchising
E-commerce
Trading Companies and Local Agents
Representative Offices and Chinese Subsidiaries
Wholly Foreign Owned Enterprise
VII. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS PRODUCER DIRECTORY
Injection Molded Plastics Producer Profiles
Distributors and Trading Companies
Research Institutions and Associations
Major End-Users I. INTRODUCTION
Economic Outlook Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor Force Trends
Foreign Investment and Loans
Foreign Trade
III. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
China Injection Molded Plastics Industry Capacities and Output
Major Injection Molded Plastics Producer Facility Locations in China
Major Injection Molded Plastics Producer Output and Capacities
Market Share of Key Producers
Major End-Users
Major Foreign Investment in China
IV. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Total Injection Molded Plastics Production and Demand
Demand of Injection Molded Plastics by Region
High Density Polyethylene Production and Demand
Low Density Polyethylene Production and Demand
Polypropylene Production and Demand
Polyvinyl Chloride Production and Demand
Polystyrene Production and Demand
Phenolic Resins Production and Demand
Thermoplastic Polyester Production and Demand
Unsaturated Polyester Production and Demand
Polycarbonate Production and Demand
Acrylonitrile-Butadiene-Styrene Production and Demand
Other Injection Molded Plastics Production and Demand
China’s Injection Molded Plastics Exports and Imports
V. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Total Injection Molded Plastic Consumption by Market
China Construction Market Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Construction
Automobiles Industry Outlook
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Automobiles
Furniture Market Outlook
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Furniture
Packaging Market Outlook
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Packaging Industry
Electrical and Electronic Products Industry Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Electrical and Electronic Products
Appliances Industry Trends
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Appliances Industry
Injection Molded Plastics Consumption in Other Markets
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I. INTRODUCTION
China’s Injection Molded Plastics Capacity, Output and Demand
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
China’s GDP and Growth Rate
Industrial Output by Ownership
China’s Imports and Exports
III INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Injection Molded Plastics Capacity in China
Injection Molded Plastics Capacity, Output and Demand
IV. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
China’s Injection Molded Plastics Production and Demand
China’s Injection Molded Plastics Imports and Exports
V. INJECTION MOLDED PLASTICS CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
Injection Molded Plastics Demand by Market
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
China’s Distribution Channel
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