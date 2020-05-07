Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Packaging Printing Market (Material - Paper & Paperboard, Plastic (Flexible & Rigid Plastics), Metals, and Labels; Printing Technology - Flexography Printing, Rotogravure Printing, Digital Printing, Offset Printing, and Screen Printing; Application - Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Household & Cosmetic Products, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The report provides in-depth information about the packaging printing market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Packaging printing is gaining popularity with the development of various technologies used in it such as rotogravure, flexographic, offset, and digital. The novel packaging material development and innovative ideas for packaging propel market growth.



Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging Drive the Growth of the Market



The growing demand for sustainable printing and flexible packaging drive the growth of the packaging printing market. The cost-effectiveness and minimized packaging waste contribute to the growth of the packaging printing market. The rising investments in packaging printing machinery from the industrial sector stimulate the growth of the packaging printing market.



The increasing applications of packaging printing in a broad range of industries such as food and drink, cosmetics, healthcare, and other consumer goods contribute to the growth of the packaging printing market. Furthermore, the surge in demand for convenient packaging in the advanced healthcare industry boosts the growth of the packaging printing market.



Growing Technological Advancements Create Several Opportunities to the Industry



On the flip side, high initial capital investments hamper the growth of the packaging printing market. Moreover, the growing technological advancements create several opportunities for the growth of the packaging printing market.



Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Hold a Dominant Share



Geographically, the global packaging printing market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold a dominant share in the global packaging printing market. The rising e-retail sales and increasing convenience packaging in the food industry in the Asia-Pacific region contribute to the growth of the packaging printing market in Asia-Pacific.



North America is anticipated to grow in the global packaging printing market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising development of low-cost packaging printing options in North America propels the growth of the packaging printing market in North America. Europe is growing in the global packaging printing market.



