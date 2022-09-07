Packaging Printing Market Worth $433.4 Billion by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2% - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2022 -- The report "Packaging Printing Market by Printing Ink (Aqueous, UV-based), Printing Technology (Flexography, Gravure, Digital), Packaging Type (Labels & Tags, Flexible), Application (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025"The global packaging printing market size is projected to grow from USD 352.1 billion in 2020 to USD 433.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for packaging printing for attractive packaging of food & beverage products across the globe. Furthermore, the market is witnessing demand, owing to the rise in manufacturing activities. The market is driven by factors such as strong growth in the packaging industry, along with the growing demand for aesthetic appeal and innovative printing techniques.



The labels & tags segment is estimated to have the largest share in 2019

The packaging printing market, on the basis of packaging type, is classified into labels & tags, flexible packaging, corrugated, folding cartons, and others, which includes wood and textile packaging. The labels segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, due to its numerous applications such as displaying sequential barcodes and numbering, variable text, titles, or graphics and add substantial value to the product.



The food & beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The food & beverages segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during forecast period (2020–2025). The demand for packaging printing is experiencing high demand from the food & beverage industry, mainly because of the growing demand for packaged and branded products. An increase in demand for product differentiation and labeling for their authentication drives the market growth for printing in the food & beverage packaging segment.



Asia Pacific projected to account for the largest share in the packaging printing market by 2025

Asia Pacific, with emerging economies such as China and India, is expected to drive the packaging printing market. China is projected to account for the largest market share and dominate the Asia Pacific packaging printing market by 2025. The growing healthcare and food & beverage industries are likely to drive the demand for packaging printing in China. In addition to this, the country's large consumer base, overall positive economic environment, and an increase in manufacturing activities will drive demand in the packaging industry.



The major players include Mondi plc (Austria), Sonoco Products Company (US), Graphics Packaging Holding Company (US), Quad/Graphics (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Quantum Print and Packaging Limited (UK), WS Packaging Group (US), Toppan Printing Company (Japan), and Duncan Printing Group (UK). Companies have adopted strategies such as new product launches and acquisitions to cope with the increasing demand in the emerging markets.



Mondi plc (Austria) is financially and strategically well placed and has a strong customer base. It caters to a huge customer base in various markets such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, industrial, building materials, and transportation. It gives high importance to research & development activities. It aims to expand its existing distribution network to serve the customers better. Further, it also aims to innovate and expand its existing product portfolio for packaging printing. The introduction of new products enabled the company to expand the local talent pool and widened the product portfolio.



Graphics Packaging Holdings (US) is a global provider of innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for a better, safer, and healthier lifestyle. The company innovates and offers packaging printing solutions for various applications. It has adopted acquisitions as its key strategy to gain a competitive advantage in the market. In July 2019, Graphics Packaging Holdings acquires Artistic Carton Mill, converting facilities, which has divisions in Auburn, Indiana and Elgin, Illinois, and is a diversified producer of folding cartons and coated recycled paperboard. This acquisition has enhanced the company's product portfolio and production capacity along with strengthening geographical footprint to cater the growing demand. This helped the company to gain new customers, better serve its existing ones, and expand its footprint in various emerging countries by offering extensive range of new products.