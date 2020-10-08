Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The global packaging robot market was estimated as USD 1.42 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of over 13% over the forecast period. Growing manufacturing sector, rising automation in packaging industry are expected to be the key factors driving the global packaging robot market. Moreover, continuous development in robotics technology, and constant growth in retail and e-commerce sector will also influenced packaging robot industry positively.



Increasing demand for technology for packaging efficiency, rising need for automation in industries and improved supply chain process will influenced the industry demand positively. Furthermore, growing manufacturing industries and requirement for advanced technology for decreasing the delivery time is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the packaging robot industry.



Browse Report Details - https://www.researchreport.co.uk/Reports/Packaging-Robot-Market



Packaging robots are automated control and versatile machine designed for prompt delivery of products, and primary & secondary packaging. The markets have a wide range of robot sizes, payload, mounting options, and reachability. Few factors associated with packaging robots are labor cost reduction, reduced packaging time, and ability to lift bulky packages. Growing urbanization coupled with increasing disposable income has escalated the adoption of packaging robot across several industries such as sports, healthcare, FMCG. Though, high capital investment is a major challenge for market players.



The global market is segmented based on application and end-user. Based on application, the market is segmented as picking, packing, palletizing, and gripper. Packing segment is further segmented as Case Packing, Tray Packing, and Filling. Palletizing segment is also bifurcated as Case Palletizing, Bag Palletizing, and De-palletizing, while gripper segment is divided as Claw, Clamp, and Vacuum. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented as food and beverages, consumer products, tracking and logistics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, industrial packaging industry, and electronics and semiconductor industry.



Picking Robots are estimated to grow with higher CAGR



Picking and packing robots are expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to rapidly growing e-commerce sector. The sector primarily employs picking robots for processing an order with reduced time and enhanced efficiency. As a result, automation in the processes improves the efficiency and cost effective.



PDF Sample of Report with Details - https://www.researchreport.co.uk/Request-Sample/100143



Increasing application of automation in e-commerce, food & beverage, automotive and healthcare for increasing the process efficiency and meeting the requirements. Growth in industrialization and increasing need for automation for reducing costs and waste and enhancing the production efficiency is also positively influencing the industry. Electronics and semiconductor industry is projected to hold the major share in the end-user segment. The industry focusses on high precision ensuring the product quality and increased safety. Growing adoption of electronic product such as refrigerators, televisions, laptops, and washing machine has indirectly impact the industry demand positively.



China Maintaining Asia Pacific as most lucrative region for the market



Asia Pacific region is anticipated to contribute majorly in the market share over the forecast period. Increasing deployment of packaging robots in FMCG and food & beverage sector has led to the significant demand in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. China is projected to be the largest contributor to the Asia Pacific packaging robots industry owing to the prosperous industrial packaging demand. Japan is also anticipated to witness high growth potential over the forecast period.



Prominent players leading the global packaging robot market are Fanuc, KUKA Robotics, Yaskawa Electric America, Okura USA, Adept Technology, Motoman, AFAST Robotics, Denso Robotics, Panasonic, Intelligent Actuator, BluePrint Automation, A-B-C Packaging Machine, Bosch Rexroth, Yamaha Robotic, Fuji Yusoki Kogyo, and Epson Robots.



Request Customization As Per Need - https://www.researchreport.co.uk/Request-Customization/100143



Contact Us



Name - Alex Jones

Phone - +442037693786

Email - help@researchreport.co.uk

Website - https://www.researchreport.co.uk/



About us



Research Report UK offers Premium quality market intelligence, market research, industry analysis reports and forecast data for different domains across the business industry. Research Report totally understands the importance of market analysis for any strategy implementation in any organization or association. In order to provide the quickest and the most dependable solution, Research Report have associated with major organizations within market research and consultancy firms. This portfolio offers market analysis reports at one place for different business verticals. Research Report ensures to offer you the most reliable and qualitative market research available.