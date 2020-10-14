Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Packaging Robot Market Size And Forecast



Packaging Robot Market was valued at USD 2.92 Billion in 2018 and is projected to succeed in reaching USD 6.12 Billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 9.29 % from 2019 to 2027.



These robots are tireless and require minimal maintenance, can work at a excessive speed for 70,000 hours or extra. Also, bettering sanitization within the food industry is growing the recognition of robots in automated manufacturing lines. These elements are prone to drive the packaging robotic markets over the expected years.



What's Packaging Robot?



Packaging Robots are versatile robots meant to carry out labor-intensive work, quicker, cheaper, better with ease, and in a most cost-effective means. They're simple to make use of with built-in controls and intuitive human-machine interfaces with superior sensing and software program. The most important benefit of robotics in packaging is flexibility, accuracy, and consistency. In packaging, robots can carry out many capabilities resembling Picking & Placing, Depanning, Denesting, Boxing, Palletizing, and warehousing. An improved supply chain process, elevated packaging efficiency, and lowered operational cost makes robotic packaging the perfect strategy to many companies. They use the proper end of arm tooling to finish any sort of packaging process. They're accessible in numerous robotic sizes, payloads, reach, and mounting options. Packaging robots are simpler to combine into any sort of workspace.



Global Packaging Robot Market Overview



As sanitation is enhancing within the food industry, robotic is gaining reputation, with an automatic product line, there no fear of contamination. The robotic packaging gives a chance to maximise your staff whereas sustaining or growing productiveness. Manufacturers and main players available in the market are growing new software program and technologies to imitate human actions.



Global Packaging Robot Market: Segmentation Analysis



The Global Packaging Robot Market is segmented based on Gripper Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.



Packaging Robot Market by Gripper Type



- Clamp

- Claw

- Vacuum

- Others



Packaging Robot Market by Application



- Pick & place

- Packing

- Case packing

- Tray packing

- Filling

- Others



Pick & place applications are predicted to hold the most significant CAGR in the forecast period due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector and use of packaging robots as a substitute to manual picking which is a tough & labor-intensive task. Also, the advantages of packaging robots such as the reduction in damage, cost-saving, and higher efficiency in pick & place operations will leverage the market.



Packaging Robot Market by End-User



- Food & beverage

- Pharmaceutical

- Consumer products

- Logistics

- Others



Pharmaceuticals are anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The factors can be attributed to the need for proper collation, labeling, and capping in the pharmaceutical industry. Also, it involves the protection of pharmaceutical products from moisture, humidity, light, and temperature to ensure the safe delivery of drugs.



Packaging Robot Market by Geography



- Food & beverage

- Pharmaceutical

- Consumer products

- Logistics



Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. The largest share in the market will be dominated by the Asia Pacific owing to the availability of low-cost packaging robots, the adoption of packaging robots, and the presence of robot key players in this region.



Key Players In Packaging Robot Market



The "Global Packaging Robot Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are



- Uangzhou Rising Intelligent Technology Holding

- Brokk AB

- Durr Systems

- Amada Co Ltd.

- FIPA GmbH

- Kejie Group

- Star Seiki Co

- Ylog GmbH

- Weiss Robotics

- Suzhou GST Technology



