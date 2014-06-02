New Business market report from Euromonitor International: "Packaging Services in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Packaging services in Saudi Arabia expand 34% from 2007 in value terms to reach RS689 million in 2012, underpinned by growth of retailing and a thriving food manufacturing industry. Business-to-business is the major customer of packaging services, accounting for 95% of total value sales, equivalent to SR657 million. Value of imports increases 5% annually on average over review period; penetration stays at 22% in 2012. Revenue of local companies increases 37% over review period to reach SR578 million in 2012. Despite increasing operational costs, manufacturers' profitability grows three percentage points to stay at 32% of total revenue in 2012. Local packaging services' providers' revenue expected to see moderate 6% CAGR over forecast period to amount to RS839 million in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Packaging Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7495. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Packaging Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7495 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Bottling of Liquids, Labelling, Stamping and Imprinting, Packaging of Solids, Parcel Packing and Gift Wrapping, Security Packaging of Pharmaceutical Preparations.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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