"Packaging Solutions Throughout The Supply Chain" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Manufacturers, retailers, and haulers must manage costs, operate at optimal efficiency, and meet environmental targets throughout the entire FMCG supply chain. Additionally, manufacturers and retailers are under pressure to market brands effectively and meet consumer expectations of product safety, convenience, and sustainability. Innovative packaging solutions are helping to fulfill these needs.
Scope
- Understand the role packaging can play in optimizing efficiency throughout the consumer packaged goods supply chain.
- Evaluate new and emerging packaging technologies, materials, and solutions that enhance packaging functionality and efficiency.
- Gain insight into macro socio-economic factors driving consumption, innovation, and costs in the packaging market.
- Review and understand the future outlook for major trends, developments, and innovation in packaging solutions for efficient supply chains.
- Assess stages in the supply chain where packaging optimization could provide cost benefits for your business.
Report Highlights
There is a rising demand for companies to reduce their environmental impact at all stages of the supply chain, as consumers are increasingly enlightened about the ecological and ethical issues surrounding mass production. Independent studies suggest that firms can make costs savings by adopting sustainability measures.
Production, labor, and energy costs are rising. This having a significant impact on how companies view packaging: instead of focusing on the supply chain itself through measures such as reducing air freight or optimizing traffic routing, reviewing or innovating packaging can have a significant impact upon costs and efficiency.
Demands upon the packaging industry are becoming ever more sophisticated and require increasingly efficient and complex solutions. Nano-packaging offers an exciting area of new possibilities to transform packaging in terms of safety, preservation, tracking, and quality, and this market is growing rapidly.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the latest innovations in nanotechnology and electronics in packaging and how can I use them to help optimize my supply chain?
- How can packaging solutions help my business to improve space utilization on pallets and throughout the distribution network?
- Can packaging innovation provide solutions to help make my companies supply chain operations more environmentally friendly?
- How can packaging enhance my brand and improve on-shelf presence in store?
- What are the solutions to reducing the packaging volumes that my company uses?
