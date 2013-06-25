PackH2O Honored at CELF Anniversary Dinner

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- PackH2O is honored alongside Vestergaard Frandsen, manufacturers of the LifeStraw©, during the CELF 10th Anniversary Gala.



“I’ve seen these packs in the field and can attest, first-hand, to the positive impact it’s making in people’s lives” said Tanya Baskin, CEO of PackH2O.



The recognition from CELF helps to validate the social impact of Pack’s mission, relieving a tremendous burden and saving lives. Both organizations share a common vision for developing solutions for addressing fresh water issues – from lack of access, to transportation, and related health, economic and social issues. CELF is committed to expanding students’ knowledge base and interest in become agents for change on the fresh water crisis, using PackH2O as a model of innovative, sustainable design.



“CELF believes that it is as important for students to recognize the interconnectedness of natural and human-built systems as to learn reading, writing and arithmetic” said Katie Ginsberg, Founder and Executive Director of CELF. “Once students grasp the connections between a stable economy, a healthy environment and equitable social systems, and their role as global citizens, they are successfully launched into an already more sustainable world – a world that they are empowered to protect and enjoy.”



For more information on the gala, please visit: http://celfeducation.org/GALA.html



ABOUT CELF

The Children’s Environmental Literacy Foundation – “CELF” – is a NY-based not-for-profit education organization. CELF has worked for nearly a decade to make sustainability education an integral part of every school’s curricula and culture, from kindergarten through high school. Comprehensive in approach, CELF engages students, teachers, administrators, and community leaders through professional development, consulting services, and experiential programs. CELFeducation.org



ABOUT PACKH2O

PackH2O is a socially conscious company that provides an innovative solution to water transportation in developing areas across the globe. The PackH2O water-backpack is a scientifically-tested alternative to buckets and jerry cans used to get water from source to home. The backpack features a removable liner that, after use, is easily sanitized with exposure to sunlight. With a spout for dispensing water and a puncture-resistant outer shell, PackH2O is a safe and effective way to store clean water. The water backpack holds about 5 gallons (20L) of water – the average amount of water used daily by families in developing economies. PackH2O.com



For Media Contact:

Person Name: Justin Moodley

Company: PackH2O

Address: 274 Marconi Blvd., Suite 400

Columbus, Ohio 43215

Phone: 614-426-8954

Email Id: Justin@packh2o.com

Website: http://www.packh2o.com/